Bengaluru, Jan 19 (PTI) The Karnataka government will send a proposal for the second international airport for Bengaluru to the Centre after getting a nod from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Karnataka Minister M B Patil said on Sunday.

He, however, refused to disclose the location chosen for the second airport.

"In the next two to three days, we will have a meeting with the chief minister, where we will brief him. We will present all the facts before him," Patil, who holds the infrastructure portfolio, told reporters here.

He added that the state government would then send the proposal to the Government of India for approval.

According to government sources, five locations were identified. However, there is a growing demand to have it in Tumakuru, though Dobbespet, Bidadi and Harohalli are also possible locations.

The government is planning the second airport as the one at Devanahalli in Bengaluru is reaching its saturation in terms of traffic, they added.

