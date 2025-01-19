Thane, Jan 19 (PTI) A 66-year-old woman sustained injuries when a chunk of plaster from the ceiling of her house fell on her in a chawl in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Sunday.

The incident occurred in a 20-year-old chawl in the Vitawa area of Kalwa (east) late on Saturday night, the official said.

Also Read | Farmers Stir: Centre Agrees To Hold Meeting With Protesting Kisans on February 14 in Chandigarh; Jagjit Singh Dallewal Takes Medical Aid.

The disaster management cell was alerted by the civic hospital, where the woman was undergoing treatment, said Yasin Tadvi, the chief of the civic disaster management cell.

He said the affected room has been vacated and sealed, as the remaining portion of the ceiling is in a precarious state.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Accused Vijay Das Who Stabbed Actor Arrested by Mumbai Police From Thane, His Picture Surfaces.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)