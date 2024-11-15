Women voters cast their vote in the first phase of the Jharkhand Assembly polls (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Women voters outnumbered men by 4.8 per cent in the first phase of polling in Jharkhand for 43 of its 81 Assembly constituencies on November 13, the Election Commission of India stated on Friday.

According to the data released by the Election Commission, 37 out of the 43 constituencies recorded more women casting their votes than men.

A voter turnout of 66.65 per cent was recorded across the 43 Assembly constituencies in Phase 1 of the Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024, marking an increase of 2.75 per cent compared to these constituencies in the 2019 Assembly elections.

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Jharkhand confirmed that all polling parties returned safely and scrutiny was completed in the presence of the candidates or their authorised agents.

The Election Commission further reported that male voter turnout stood at 64.27 per cent, women at 69.04 per cent, and the third gender at 31.02 per cent.

Earlier, Jharkhand Chief Election Officer K Ravi Kumar stated that voting was conducted peacefully in the 43 constituencies on November 13.

"All EVMs have been secured in the strong room and sealed. We are preparing for the second phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections, which will be held on November 20. There are 1.23 crore voters and 257 candidates contesting in the second phase. We will ensure proper security arrangements for peaceful elections," Ravi Kumar said.

Elections for the remaining 38 seats will take place on November 20, with vote counting scheduled for November 23. (ANI)

