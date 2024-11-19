New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Delhi's worsening air quality has led to sharp decline in market footfall, significantly impacting businesses', according to several trader associations.

Rakesh Yadav, president of the Sadar Bazar Trades Association, said that there is a 15 percent decline in footfall in the Sadar market compared to usual days.

Also Read | UP Assembly By Elections 2024: NDA, INDIA Bloc To Lock Horns Across 9 Seats in Uttar Pradesh on November 20, Check Name of Candidates and Constituencies Here.

“There's a noticeable decrease in the number of people visiting Sadar Bazar, especially customers from other states who typically come for wholesale shopping. Many are now placing orders online instead of travelling here due to the severe air pollution,” Yadav said.

Similarly, Sanjeev Mehra, president of the Khan Market Traders Association, said that there has been a sharp drop of 60 percent in footfall since the implementation of Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Also Read | JEE Mains 2025 Registration: Over 7.8 Lakh Students Register for January’s Joint Entrance Examination, Know FAQs and Last Date To Register at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

“Foot traffic in Khan Market has fallen drastically, and it's impacting traders, especially small shop owners. These measures are hitting the pockets of small traders,” Mehra added.

Delhi's air quality reached the 'severe plus' category on Sunday, leading to rigorous pollution control measures under GRAP Stage IV on Monday morning.

On Monday, Delhi recorded its second-worst air quality in six years with the AQI touching 494.

These measures include restrictions on truck entry, allowing only those carrying essential goods or using clean fuels like LNG, CNG, BS-VI diesel, or electricity, with an additional ban on construction and demolition activities along with the closure of schools.

Sanjeev Aneja, vice president of the Kailash Colony Market Association, observed fewer people on the area's weekly off, i.e on Tuesdays.

"Despite it being a weekly off day, there are fewer people around compared to other Tuesdays,” he said.

Rajeev Gandhi, convener of the ‘Save Our City' campaign, a collective of Residents' Welfare Associations (RWAs) said that many people have stopped coming to the parks as well.

“Once lively Parks are now empty as fewer people come there. Children's laughter and play have been replaced by silence. This shows how deeply pollution has affected people, keeping them indoors,” he added.

Praveen Khandelwal, MP Chandni Chowk and secretary general of the Confederation of All India Traders said in a statement that air pollution and related restrictions have severely impacted Delhi's trade sector, causing an estimated 20 percent business loss.

"Small and medium enterprises in markets like Chandni Chowk, Karol Bagh, and Lajpat Nagar are seeing sharp revenue declines due to reduced footfall and supply chain disruptions," Khandelwal said.

Seasonal businesses, particularly those dependent on festivals and weddings, are also facing significant losses as pollution curbs coincide with peak sales periods, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)