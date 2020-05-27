Jharkhand: 88,500 Returnees Have Been Quarantined at Government Centres Since May 1

Shramik Special Trains (Photo Credits: PTI)

Ranchi, May 27: Around 88,500 of the 3.5 lakh returnees to Jharkhand since May 1 have been quarantined at the state government centres, according to an official, here on Wednesday. Till May 26, 3.50 lakh labourers had returned as the state government allowed 80 trains to ferry them back.

The official said 100,000 more labourers were likely to return to the state by June 10. Majority of returnees kept in quarantine were from Maharashtra, West Bengal, Gujarat and Rajasthan, said the official. With the return of labourers, the number of coronavirus cases has surged. Till now, 440 people have tested positive in the state.

At Chief Minister Hemant Soren's request, the central government has allowed to bring the stranded labourers, who couldn't come through bus or train, back through flights. According to a state government press release on Wednesday, 180 labourers will return from Mumbai through Air Asia flight on Thursday morning.