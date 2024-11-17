New Delhi, November 17: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders on Sunday came face to face after Delhi minister and senior AAP leader Kailash Gahlot's resignation from AAP's primary membership. The BJP said that Gahlot has taken a courageous step, while AAP leaders have termed Gehlot's resignation as part of BJP's 'dirty politics and conspiracy' and also alleged BJP of pressuring him.

Earlier today, Kailash Gahlot resigned from AAP, citing deep concerns over the party's direction and internal challenges, saying that the political ambitions within the party have overshadowed its core commitment to serving the people. Reacting to the resignation of Kailash Gahlot, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said that the former has shown the mirror to Arvind Kejriwal. "Kailash Gahlot has shown the mirror to Arvind Kejriwal and told him that he does not want to be a part of Arvind Kejriwal and his 'lootera' gang. Kailash Gahlot has taken a very courageous step, and we appreciate this," Virendra Sachdeva told ANI. Arvind Kejriwal on Kailash Gehlot Resignation: ‘Harassment Due to Raids by ED Forced Delhi Minister To Quit AAP’.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh claimed that Kailash Gahlot had to take this step as the BJP put an allegation of Rs 112 crores on him and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted several raids on his home in the last few days. "Kailash Gahlot's resignation is a part of the BJP's dirty politics and conspiracy. The BJP government conducted ED raids on him. Income tax raids were conducted at his residence for several days. BJP put an allegation of Rs 112 crores on him. Pressure was created on him, due to which Kailash Gahlot had to take this step. He did not have any option other than joining the BJP," Sanjay Singh said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadami Party (AAP) leader Atishi has accepted Delhi minister and senior AAP leader Kailash Gahlot's resignation ahead of the assembly polls in the national capital earlier next year. AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said that there were several cases of ED and CBI on Kailash Gahlot and his family. So, he thought it was better to join the BJP rather than go to jail.

"Elections are underway, and the conspiracies of the BJP have started. ED and CBI have been activated. There were several cases of ED and CBI on Kailash Gahlot and his family. So, he thought it was better to join the BJP rather than go to jail. You can see his social media posts; he was working for AAP even 14-15 hours ago. The struggle in jail is tough, so he decided to join the BJP," Priyanka Kakkar stated. Reacting to the issue, BJP leader Nalin Kohli said, "In his resignation letter, Kailash Gehlot has raised some serious issues. He is pointing out that the situation of pollution in the Yamuna has only worsened under the AAP and its so-called governance model." Kailash Gahlot Quits AAP, Resigns as Delhi Cabinet Minister; Read His Full Resignation Letters Here.

"There is a huge difference between what they promised and what they've done. When their accountability is questioned, they immediately start making excuses and deflect from the point," he added. Notably, Gahlot, in his resignation letter, criticised the shift in the party's focus from advocating for the rights of the people to advance its own political agenda, a shift he said has hindered AAP's ability to provide basic services to the residents of Delhi.

He highlighted the unfulfilled promise of cleaning the Yamuna River, which remains more polluted than ever, and expressed concern over controversies like the 'Sheeshmahal' issue, which, he said, have led people to question whether AAP still upholds its commitment to being a party of the "Aam Aadmi." Kailash Gahlot also cited internal challenges and unfulfilled promises, including the failure to clean the Yamuna River. He criticized the party's shift from serving the people to prioritizing political ambitions, which he said has hindered basic service delivery in Delhi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)