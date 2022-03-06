It may be a lazy Sunday for many, but not so for Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan.The 'Dhamaka' actor shared a video of travelling through the lanes on Mumbai to the sets of his film, on his Instagram story. Shehzada: Sunny Hinduja Poses With the Clapperboard as He Joins Cast of Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon’s Upcoming Film.

He added a clapboard emoji and wrote "#Shehzada" in the video. Earlier, he had shared a picture with co-star Kriti Sanon from the sets of the film, while celebrating the third anniversary of their previous collaboration, 'Luka Chuppi'. Shehzada: Kartik Aaryan Wraps Up the First Schedule of Rohit Dhawan Directorial in Mumbai.

Check Out The Instagram Story Below:

Kartik Aaryan's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

He took to the caption and wrote, "aapke Guddu aur Rashmi aaj bhi saath hai 3 yrs of #LukaChuppi celebrating on the sets of #Shehzada". Kartik was last seen in the OTT release, 'Dhamaka'. Other upcoming projects of Kartik include 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Shezada', 'Captain India', 'Freddy' and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.

