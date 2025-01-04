New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) Delhi Police deported 132 foreign nationals for overstaying in the capital without valid documents in 2024, an official said on Saturday.

The deported individuals included 116 Nigerians, seven from Ivory Coast, three each from Guinea and Uzbekistan, two each from Ghana and Uganda, and one from Senegal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), Ankit Singh, said.

Also Read | SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: Applications Open For 150 Trade Finance Officers Posts at sbi.co.in, Know Steps to Apply.

"Among them were five Nigerian women and three Uzbek women. These illegal immigrants were staying in slums, unauthorised colonies, and high-density migrant hubs in the Dwarka area," the officer said.

The Anti Narcotics Cell, which accounted for 73 deportations, spearheaded the year-long operation, followed by Uttam Nagar police station (48), Mohan Garden police station (8), and Dabri police station (2), he said.

Also Read | January 4 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on January 4.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)