Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Jan 11 (PTI) About 25 lakh people took a dip in the Sangam on Saturday, two days before the Maha Kumbh starts, officials said.

Despite the dense fog in the morning, devotees thronged the Mela area.

Maha Kumbh starts from January 13 and the next bathing festival is on Makar Sankranti falls on January 14.

The number of devotees was deduced using the AI-enabled CCTV cameras installed in the Mela area.

In the last Kumbh (2019), a total of 25 crore people took a dip in the Sangam.

The state government expects this figure to cross 45 crore this year.

