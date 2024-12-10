New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Shares of most Adani group firms ended lower on Tuesday with Adani Green Energy dropping more than 3 per cent amid a subdued sentiment in the stock market.

Of the 11 listed Adani companies, 10 stocks settled lower while one closed in green.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Narendra Modi Government Likely To Hike DA for Employees by 3% in January 2025, Check Details.

Adani Green Energy dropped 3.33 per cent to close at Rs 1,176.25 apiece, Adani Energy Solutions by 2.36 per cent, Adani Total Gas by 1.82 per cent and Adani Power by 1.58 per cent on the BSE.

Adani Ports & SEZ also dipped 1.39 per cent to settle at Rs 1,248.60 per piece, Adani Enterprises went lower by 1.23 per cent.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 10, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Also, Adani Wilmar scrip fell by 1.16 per cent to end at Rs 307.60, NDTV by 0.89 per cent, Sanghi Industries by 0.66 per cent and ACC by 0.44 per cent.

On the other hand, shares of Ambuja Cements went up 0.42 per cent to settle at Rs 573.50 apiece on the exchange.

The 30-share BSE Sensex edged up 1.59 points to close at 81,510.05, while NSE Nifty fell 8.95 points or 0.04 per cent to settle at 24,610.05.

On Monday, the Adani Group group announced a Rs 7.5 lakh crore investment across sectors in Rajasthan.

While speaking at the Rising Rajasthan Summit, Adani Ports and SEZ Managing Director Karan Adani said 50 per cent of the total investment will be made within the next five years.

"Adani Group plans to invest over Rs 7.5 lakh crore across various sectors of the state economy," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)