Hyderabad, Dec 9 (PTI) An ASHA worker on Monday allegedly slapped a police officer during a protest demanding salary hike, police said.

The women ASHA workers who gathered near the office of the directorate of medical education (DME) were demanding the Congress government in Telangana to fulfil its promise to increase their salary to Rs 18,000 a month.

As police tried to take them into preventive custody, one of the protesting women reportedly slapped the Sultan Bazaar station house officer after her foot got "stuck" in the door of a vehicle.

Police have launched a probe into the protest after registering a case, officials said.

