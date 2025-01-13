New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) Quick-service food chain Boba Bhai has raised Rs 30 crore in a funding round led by 8i Ventures, with participation from Titan Capital Winners Fund, Global Growth Capital, DEVC and existing investors.

The funding will be used to broaden the brand's reach into new cities, enhance operations in current markets, and introduce innovative menu offerings, according to a company statement.

The company also plans to explore new sub-brands that align with changing consumer preferences. Furthermore, it aims to improve its operational capabilities and provide superior customer experiences at all its locations.

Ramee Group of Hotels on Monday said it has opened its first boutique property Ramee ColleXtion in Amritsar, Punjab.

"We are thrilled to bring Ramee ColleXtion to Amritsar, a city that epitomises India's rich history, spirituality and culture. With our rapid expansion plans, we are excited to establish a presence in this holy city.

"This property marks another milestone in our commitment to redefining the hospitality landscape in key destinations across India," Ramee Group of Hotels Senior Vice President, India, Saurabh Gahoi said in a statement.

