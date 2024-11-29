New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Traffic was affected on Ashoka Road in Lutyens' Delhi after a portion of the road caved in on early Friday, police said.

Taking to X, the Delhi Traffic Police said, "Traffic is affected on Ashoka road in the carriageway from C-Hexagon towards Windsor Place due to road cave-in near Windsor Place."

A senior police officer said the portion has been barricaded to prevent vehicles from passing through the affected area.

The pit has been covered so that the traffic movement can be resumed on the portion, the officer said, adding that the remaining work will be carried out later.

Visuals of the incident showed that a bus got stuck after the road caved-in. It was later removed with the help of a crane.

