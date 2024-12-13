New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Early-stage venture capital firm Elevation Capital on Friday announced the appointment of Krishna Mehra as a Partner to spearhead its investments in Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and artificial intelligence (AI).

Based out of Silicon Valley, Mehra will play a pivotal role in further enhancing Elevation's commitment to the India-US corridor, a company statement said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 13, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Prior to this role, Mehra led engineering for messaging ads. He co-founded Capillary Technologies and Taro -- a marketplace and subscription commerce startup.

Mehra has also been actively investing in early stage startups over the years as an angel and has backed over 40 companies, according to the statement.

Also Read | RRB JE Exam 2024 Admit Card Out at rrbapply.gov.in: Hall Ticket for 7,951 Junior Engineer Posts CBT 1 Examination Released, Know Steps To Download.

"Over 40 per cent of Silicon Valley companies have Indian diaspora founders, showcasing India's unique positioning...I'm thrilled to join Elevation at this pivotal moment to help SaaS+AI founders build category-defining global leaders," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)