Jaipur, Dec 9 (PTI) Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday highlighted the potential of the tourism sector in Rajasthan, calling it crucial to promote inclusive tourism that caters to the interests of global travellers.

"The state offers diverse experiences, from experiential and adventure tourism to modern infrastructure, cuisine, culture and nature. As India becomes a key destination for experiential tourism, it is crucial to promote inclusive tourism that caters to the interests of global travellers," he said at a thematic session 'Embracing Diversity: Promoting Inclusive Tourism' on the first day of the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit here.

Deputy CM Diya Kumari said that the state government was committed to developing the state as an inclusive tourism destination, promoting its unique beauty globally.

"In alignment with the Prime Minister's vision to boost tourism through investment, the state aims to become a top choice for tourists," she said.

The deputy CM said that the government is actively seeking collaboration and support from all stakeholders.

Secretary Tourism Ravi Jain said that the state's unique position within the golden triangle, comprising Agra, Jaipur, and Delhi, attracts a significant influx of foreign tourists, contributing to the state's thriving tourism sector.

"With innovative policies offering numerous benefits, including reduced electricity charges and land incentives, Rajasthan is set to further boost its tourism industry and provide a supportive environment for sustainable growth, benefiting both local communities and international visitors alike," he said.

The discussions revolved around fostering ethical tourism practices, ensuring that tourism destinations, services, and experiences are accessible to people of all abilities, and addressing how tourism can benefit local communities both socially and economically.

