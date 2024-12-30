Ghaziabad (UP), Dec 30 (PTI) Police launched a special drive under the Sarai Act to check if hotels and other private lodges were operating without registration and licence.

The campaign was launched to check the dance parties and any type of ceremonies on New Year's Eve.

Action will be initiated against organisers for holding parties without permission, Commissioner of Police (CP) Ajay Kumar Mishra said on Monday.

A total of 122 private hotels/lodges were checked, of which 56 were found operating without a licence. The police immediately sealed the establishments as per rules and a report was sent to the licensing authority.

Rural Zone Police also checked 108 hotels and lodges located in all the police station areas of which 54 were found to be without licence. They were sealed and the district administration was informed for necessary action.

