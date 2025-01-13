New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) The Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD) has unveiled a new CSR policy to promote partnerships with organisations, individuals, and corporates, a senior official said.

The policy named Pankhudi is designed to support activities under three flagship missions: Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0, Mission Shakti, and Mission Vatsalya.

The ministry plans to launch a dedicated portal for Pankhudi modelled after the Education Ministry's Vidyanjali portal.

This portal will facilitate the registration of potential contributors and streamline the identification and approval process for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects. It aims to ensure transparency and efficiency in fostering collaborations, the official said.

Under the Pankhudi initiative, CSR contributions can be utilised for specific activities detailed on the ministry's website.

Approval for projects will depend on their scope, with district magistrates overseeing district-level projects, state-level projects being approved by principal secretaries or secretaries of the state in WCD departments.

Multi-state projects will being handled by WCD or national organisations such as Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Associated Chambers of Commerce & Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), officials said.

