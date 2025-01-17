Gurugram, Jan 17 (PTI) Gurugram police have arrested two people for allegedly opening bank accounts under Jan Dhan Yojana and providing them to cyber fraudsters, officials said on Friday.

The matter came to the fore on January 14 when a man filed a complaint that two people had approached him for opening a Jan Dhan Yojana bank and told him that the government would provide Rs 7,000 every month.

The accused took the complainant's and his wife's ATM cards and mobile SIM cards saying that they would return them after opening the account. However, when they did not return after a couple of days, the complainant reached out to the bank and found that a large amount of money had been transacted from his account, the complainant told the police.

Based on his complaint, an FIR was registered and the accused were arrested Sector 10 area on Thursday.

"During interrogation, the accused revealed that they used to get people to open bank accounts under Jan Dhan Yojana by asking them to deposit money in them. To open a bank account, the accused used to get fake agreements and electricity bills," police said.

"After opening the bank account, the accused would take the ATM card and the registered mobile number from the account holder in the name of registering the bank account in the government office. After this, they would sell those bank accounts for Rs 10,000 to the other accused," said Priyanshu Dewan, ACP cyber.

Police have recovered five bank account passbooks, a fake rent agreement and an electricity bill from their possession. Further investigation is underway, police added.

