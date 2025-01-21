New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Campaigning for the BJP in Delhi's Rajinder Nagar assembly constituency, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini Tuesday slammed AAP for failing to deliver on its poll promises and asked people to drive away the Arvind Kejriwal-led party to the other bank of the Yamuna.

Rajinder Nagar, a coaching hub in Central Delhi, was in the eye of the storm last year after three civil services aspirants died due to rain-induced flooding in the basement of a coaching institute.

Attacking the AAP government at a public meeting here, Saini alleged that it has failed to deliver on its promises.

"Kejriwal had promised that his government would help children of poor families become doctors and engineers. Instead, he opened liquor shops in every lane.

"He also promised clean water, but people are struggling with dirty water... Kejriwal promised to make Delhi like Paris, but the roads of the city continue to remain in poor condition. He has failed to fulfil his promises in the past 10 years," Saini said.

He asked people to take a pledge to oust the "corrupt" AAP out of power and drive them to the far side of the Yamuna. "February 5 is the time to teach them (AAP) a lesson and ensure the lotus (the BJP's poll symbol) blooms in Delhi," the Haryana chief minister said.

He also slammed the AAP government for not implementing the Centre's Ayushman Bharat Health scheme, stating that the poor are deprived of it.

In a dig at former chief minister Kejriwal, Saini said the AAP supremo has come out of Tihar on "leave" and will return to jail after the election results are declared.

Kejriwal is out on bail in a Delhi liquor policy-linked case.

Assembly elections in Delhi are scheduled for February 5 and results will be declared on February 8.

