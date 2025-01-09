New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Broking firm HDFC Securities on Thursday said its total asset under management (AUM) for mutual funds has surpassed the Rs 25,000 crore-mark.

This milestone is a testament to HDFC Securities' commitment to helping customers achieve their long-term financial goals through disciplined investing and consistent savings, the company said in a statement.

"We are thrilled to have reached this milestone and would like to extend our gratitude to our customers for their trust and loyalty," HDFC Securities' Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Dhiraj Relli.

Further, Relli highlighted that the SIP segment has contributed more than 40 per cent of HDFC Securities' mutual fund AUM, outpacing the industry number of 20 per cent contribution of SIPs in overall industry AUM.

