Manali (HP), Dec 7 (PTI) A massive fire broke out at a private hotel in Rangri area of Himachal Pradesh's Manali town on Saturday evening, gutting the building, officials said.

However, no casualty was reported in the incident that took place in Sandhya Resorts, they said.

Several fire tenders from Manali and adjoining Patlikuhal were pressed into service to douse the fire, the officials said. Firemen were still trying to douse the blaze till the filing of this report.

Meanwhile, sources claimed that the fire broke out from the adjoining cottage of the hotel. However, the reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The loss to the property is said to be in crores of rupees, the officials said.

