Prayagraj (UP), Dec 27 (PTI) A Hindu seer sustained minor injuries when his car was hit by an oncoming vehicle near Nawabganj here in Prayagraj, the Avahan Akhada said on Friday.

The 'akhada' claimed it was not accident "but a planned conspiracy" related to the "threats" issued recently to the Maha Kumbh.

Acharya Arun Giri, who belongs to the Avahan Akhada, was on his way to the Prayagraj Mela here in a car when the incident happened, it said.

Giri has suffered minor injuries in the accident but he is having trouble breathing, Prakashanand of Avahan Akhada said.

Prakashanand said it did not appear to be an accident as Giri is the "national patron of a big Hindu organisation of Punjab."

There should be a high-level investigation into it, he said, adding that Giri should be provided Y-category security.

