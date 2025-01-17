Indore, Jan 17 (PTI) Exports from Indore's Special Economic Zone (SEZ) fell by about 6.50 per cent to Rs 9,766.53 crore in the first nine months of 2024-25 due to a decrease in orders from pharmaceutical units, an official said.

The Union Commerce and Industry Ministry official on Friday said that this SEZ, which has factories for different products, had exported products worth about Rs 10,449 crore between April and December in the financial year 2023-24.

He said that medicines account for about 70 per cent of the exports from Indore SEZ.

The official said that 59 plants in different sectors including medicine, packaging material, engineering, textile manufacturing and food processing are running in Indore SEZ spread over 572 hectares. Of these, 22 units are from the pharmaceutical sector alone.

