New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) lndosolar Ltd on Wednesday posted a net profit of Rs 10.23 crore in the December quarter mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The company reported a loss of Rs 5.02 crore in the year-ago period, according to a BSE filing.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 103.90 crore during the quarter from Rs 8.58 lakh in the same period a year ago.

