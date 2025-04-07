Jodhpur, Apr 7 (PTI) An infant and a teenager were killed in a house collapse triggered by a gas cylinder explosion on Monday, police said.

Fourteen people were injured in the blast. The condition of two children among them is stated to be critical, they said.

Police received information regarding a fire near Miyan ki Masjid at 4.30 pm. "Food was being prepared in a house for 20-25 people who were about to go for Umrah (a pilgrimage to Mecca and Medina) with their families. During this time, a gas cylinder leaked and a fire broke out."

The cylinder soon exploded and a portion of the house collapsed due to its impact, they said.

Collector Gaurav Agrawal said that the 14 people injured were taken to a hospital. Of them, two children were admitted.

Sadiya (19) and 14-month-old Hashim died, police said.

"The fire was brought under control. Whatever financial aid by the government is possible, will be granted to the families", he said.

The house has a furniture shop which caused the fire to spread, he said.

Taking note of the incident, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma termed it unfortunate and expressed condolences for the deceased.

"Instructions have been issued to the concerned officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured," the chief minister said in his post on X.

