Chandigarh, Jun 27 (PTI) Irish Ambassador to India, Kevin Kelly, Thursday met Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan who urged Kelly to encourage Irish companies to invest in the state.

During the meeting at the Vidhan Sabha complex, Sandhwan while recognising the India's age-old relations with Ireland, stressed further strengthening cooperation in agriculture, industry, technology, and other fields.

The speaker noted that both countries could benefit from the mutual exchange of knowledge and technology.

According to an official statement, highlighting Punjab's investment-friendly environment, Sandhwan also urged Kelly to encourage Irish companies to invest in Punjab.

Kelly discussed the Ireland-India relationship and appreciated the hardworking spirit of Punjabis, the statement said.

He noted that Ireland has been continuously promoting strong bilateral cooperation with India, which will further strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

Kelly was accompanied by Raymond Mullen, Deputy Ambassador; Peadar O'hUbain, Consul, Second Secretary; and Cairbre O'Fearghall, Head of Visa Office.

