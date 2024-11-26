Chandigarh, Nov 26 (PTI) A low-intensity explosion occurred outside a bar-cum-lounge in the Sector 26 area of Chandigarh early on Tuesday, police sources said.

The explosion damaged the establishment's glass windows, they said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for November 26, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

A police team has reached the spot and begun an investigation.

Samples from the spot were collected by a forensic team, a police official said.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, November 26 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)