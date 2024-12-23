New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said it has bagged a major order from the Defence Ministry for the supply of K9 Vajra-T Artillery Platforms to the Indian Army.

According to the company's project classification, the 'major' order values between Rs 5,000 crore-10,000 crore.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 23, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The K9 Vajra-T is a 155 mm, 52-caliber tracked self-propelled artillery platform, adapted from the world's leading South Korean self-propelled howitzer K9 Thunder. Co-developed by L&T and Hanwha Aerospace, it has been customised to suit the requirements of the Indian Army for operations in varied terrains, including deserts, plains and high-altitude regions.

In 2017, the company won the order for the first batch of 100 K9 Vajra-T platforms through a global competitive bidding and after successful field evaluation.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, December 23 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The company delivered the Vajra Platforms ahead of schedule.

"Like the first batch, the second batch of the K9 Vajra-T too will be manufactured at our Armoured Systems Complex at Hazira in Gujarat. The state-of-the-art manufacturing facility...has been playing a key role in developing and building armoured and artillery platforms in an integrated industrial ecosystem comprising several MSME partners," Arun Ramchandani, Senior VP & Head '? L&T Precision Engineering & Systems said in a statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)