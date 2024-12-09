Ghaziabad (UP), Dec 9 (PTI) A 28-year-old man on Monday committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan at his home here, police said.

The deceased, identified as Arjun (28), a native of Bulandshahar district, was having a dispute with his wife for the last few days, due to which he was living alone, they said.

Arjun was an e-rickshaw driver.

The family members were informed, Crossing Republik SHO Preeti Garg said, ading that the body has been sent for post-mortem.

Till now police have not received any complaint from Arjun's parents, Garg said.

