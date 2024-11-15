Saharanpur (UP), Nov 15 (PTI) A man has been arrested here for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Hindu god on social media, police said on Friday.

A case has been registered against Anas under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for hurting the religious sentiments of the Hindu community, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, November 15 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Anas made the remarks a few days ago following which a complaint was lodged at Nakud police station on Friday, Jain said.

The accused is currently in police custody and will be produced before the court, said the officer.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for November 15, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)