New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) A 35-year-old man died after being physically assaulted by four people in central Delhi's Bapa Nagar area on Wednesday, police said.

The altercation reportedly stemmed from a drunken quarrel among them, according to the police.

The incident occurred around 3:30 am when Mohit was having alcohol with some people.

“Three of the four accused were tenants living in Mohit's house," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) M Harsha Vardhan said.

An argument broke out between them which turned violent and Mohit sustained severe injuries in the brawl. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed, the DCP said, adding that a case of murder has been registered.

All four accused were apprehended within six hours of the incident. Initial investigations revealed that the accused, claiming to be juveniles based on their Aadhaar card details, are employed in local denim factories, the police said.

"Authorities are conducting further verification of their age," he added.

