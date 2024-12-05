Faridabad, Dec 5 (PTI) Police have arrested a member of an inter-state robbery gang following a brief encounter here, officials said on Thursday.

Police received a tip-off that Vipin, a member of an inter-state robbery gang, was going to come to Chandila Chowk. They set up a check post, police said.

Also Read | Who Is Amruta Fadnavis? All About Wife of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis As He Takes Oath for 3rd Time.

Seeing the police team, the accused attempted to flee while the police chased him.

"After chasing for some distance, the police team stopped the accused's car and he began firing at them. The police retaliated and Vipin suffered a bullet injury on his leg. He was rushed to BK Hospital for treatment," ACP Crime, Aman Yadav said.

Also Read | APSC CCE Result 2024: Assam Public Service Commission Releases Combined Competitive Exam Results at apsc.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here.

According to the police, Vipin has a dozen cases of robbery and theft registered against him in Faridabad and Gurugram.

He had recently come out of jail on bail. During the interrogation, he revealed that he had committed a total of 10 thefts, including seven in Faridabad, two in Noida and one in Gurugram. He had also committed thefts with his gang in electronic shops in the NIT area, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)