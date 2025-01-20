New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) State-owned power giant NTPC on Monday said its arm NTPC REL has started partial commercial operations of a 200 MW solar project in Gujarat.

The 25 MW capacity out of 200 MW has been commissioned at the Gujarat Solar PV Project located at Sadla in Gujarat, NTPC said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission for Pensioners: What Will Be Minimum Pension if Fitment Factor Raised to 2.86? Check Details Here.

"25 MW out of 200 MW of NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (NTPC REL).. is declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. January 17, 2025," it said.

NTPC REL is an arm of power giant NTPC.

Also Read | How To Buy Trump Coin, Melania Coin? Check Step-by-Step Guide To Get $TRUMP and $MELANIA Cryptocurrency Tokens on Different Crypto Exchange.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)