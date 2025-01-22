Bengaluru, Jan 22 (PTI) The Bengaluru Traffic Police registered 138 cases against drivers for using tinted glasses during a special drive conducted across the city on Wednesday to enforce the ban on tinted glasses.

The drive, aimed at ensuring compliance with the Motor Vehicles Act and promoting road safety, was conducted, they said.

"A total of 138 cases were registered against drivers using tinted glasses during the special drive. Tinted glasses reduce visibility, especially at night or in low-light conditions, increasing the risk of accidents," the Bengaluru Traffic Police said in a statement.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police have advised vehicle owners to remove tinted glasses immediately to avoid fines and penalties.

