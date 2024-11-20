New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (Powergrid) on Wednesday said it has acquired Khavda V A Power Transmission project through the tariff-based competitive bidding route.

Khavda V A Power Transmission is the first-ever high voltage direct current (HVDC) project to be tendered through a tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) process, Powergrid said in a statement.

The project, with an estimated cost of Rs 24,819 crore as per NCT (the National Committee for Transmission), is part of the scheme designed for evacuating 8 GW of renewable energy under Phase V: Part A from the Khavda Renewable Energy Zone in Gujarat.

The Khavda Renewable Energy Zone is one of the largest RE zones in the country.

