Amritsar, Jan 23 (PTI) Two police officers suffered burn injuries while disposing of seized drugs at the furnace of a local paper manufacturing unit here on Thursday, an officer said.

Superintendent of Police Tarun Rattan and Deputy Superintendent of Police Sukhamrit Singh, both posted in Khanna, were throwing drug packets in the furnace when embers leapt at them and singed their legs.

Both were rushed to a local hospital.

