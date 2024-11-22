New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) Environment Minister Gopal Rai has called for strict enforcement and coordinated implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across all departments amid Delhi's worsening air pollution.

Rai has written to Chief Secretary Dharmendra urging personal oversight to ensure that recent improvements in air quality are sustained and further enhanced.

Delhi's air quality was categorised as "severe" on Sunday, with the AQI reaching 450. In response, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) invoked emergency measures under GRAP 4, which took effect on Monday morning and remain in force.

Despite a slight improvement to an AQI reading of 371 on Thursday, air quality again worsened on Friday, pushing it back near to the "severe" category with an AQI of 393, according to CPCB data.

In his letter, Rai stressed that the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi recently crossed the "severe plus" category, reaching levels above 450, posing serious health risks to the residents.

While there has been a slight improvement in AQI levels in recent days, Rai emphasised that the situation demands urgent and sustained action from all concerned departments.

Rai highlighted the importance of rigorously enforcing GRAP measures which include restrictions on vehicular emissions, control of construction dust, and curbing industrial pollution. He also called for intensified enforcement, with penalties for violations such as unauthorised construction, open burning of waste, and stubble burning.

"All departments must submit daily reports on their actions and progress in implementing GRAP guidelines. This data will be critical for monitoring the effectiveness of measures and identifying areas requiring additional focus," the letter stated.

Rai further directed all departments to actively engage with residents, trade associations, citizen groups, and NGOs to raise awareness about eco-friendly practices, including reducing vehicle use, avoiding open burning and adopting green alternatives to curb pollution.

As part of the Winter Action Plan for 2024, the Delhi government has been holding regular meetings to ensure the strict implementation of anti-pollution measures.

However, Rai stressed the importance of continued efforts and urged the Chief Secretary to personally oversee the coordination and execution of these measures.

"The collective efforts of all departments are crucial to safeguarding the health and well-being of Delhi's citizens. Let us ensure that the recent improvements in air quality are sustained and further enhanced," Rai wrote.

