Jaipur, Dec 26 (PTI) After a day of dense fog in many parts, Rajasthan could see some rain and hailstorms from Thursday onwards as the state continues to reel under severe cold.

Due to a new western disturbance from Thursday, light to moderate rain is likely to occur in some parts of Udaipur, Ajmer, Kota, Jaipur, Bharatpur and Bikaner divisions, according to the Meteorological Centre in Jaipur.

The Met department said the weather in the state remained generally dry in the last 24 hours and dense to very dense fog prevailed at some places and a "cold day" was recorded in western Rajasthan.

The lowest minimum was recorded at 3.8 degrees Celsius in Fatehpur (Sikar), 4.3 degrees Celsius in Sangaria (Hanumangarh), 5 degrees Celsius in Churu, 6.5 degrees Celsius in Ganganagar and 5.7 degrees Celsius in Pilani.

On December 28, light rain is expected in some parts of Kota and Bharatpur divisions and the weather is expected to remain mainly dry in most of the remaining parts.

