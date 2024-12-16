Gorakhpur, Dec 16 (PTI) A massive blaze erupted in a three-storey building in the Campierganj area of this Uttar Pradesh district late on Sunday, destroying multiple shops and causing damage worth at least Rs 25 lakh, officials said.

Panic gripped the locality as the flames initially engulfed the structure. Locals tried to extinguish the blaze but their efforts proved futile. They then alerted the authorities, with police and firefighters reaching the spot and rescuing those trapped inside.

The blaze was brought under control after a two-hour operation, the officials said on Monday.

The building, owned by brothers Rahul Saraf and Pankaj Saraf, housed a jewellery store, a garments showroom and a garments warehouse.

The blaze allegedly erupted in the jewellery store, where smoke was first spotted. Within minutes, the flames spread throughout the structure.

Witnesses said everything inside the stores was reduced to ashes, with the storeowners estimating the losses to exceed Rs 25 lakh.

Campierganj SHO Pankaj Gupta said Vivek Kumar, a police constable, was injured during the operation.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and a probe has been ordered, he added.

Subdivisional magistrate Rohit Maurya and other officials visited the spot and assured the affected storeowners of all possible aid.

