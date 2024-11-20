Ahmedabad, Nov 20 (PTI) Torrent Group on Wednesday said the sixth edition of its 15-day annual art festival will be held from November 21 to December 8.

Abhivyakti – The City Arts Project - an initiative under UNM Foundation, will witness 140 performances by 96 artists in genres including dance, music, theatre and visual art installations, the Mehta family-led Torrent Group said in a statement.

This year the event has received 1,236 applications for participation, which is nearly double from about 775 last year, it added.

"It is overwhelming to see Abhivyakti grow to become a sought-after stage for artists and performers from all over India. It has become a place to express a story coming from one's heart and soul in a unique way," UNM Foundation Director Sapna Mehta said.

This year the event will also witness a confluence of technology and art in one of the visual installations where the use of augmented reality will give the audience a different experience, she added.

