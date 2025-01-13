Dehradun, Jan 13 (PTI) Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Monday campaigned for BJP candidates for the forthcoming urban local body polls in the state, seeking votes to further step up the "momentum of development."

"The power of the triple engine (BJP governments at the Centre, state and the civic bodies) will keep the pace of development unbroken in the state," he said in Chamba.

Also Read | EPFO ATM Card, Mobile App: From EPFO 3.0 Launch Date to Withdrawal Limits, Here's All You Need To Know.

Impressed by the turnout at the public meeting, he said it leaves not even a shred of doubt in his mind about the victory of BJP candidates in the civic polls.

The chief minister who is among the party's star campaigners for the polls, said the state is moving steadily on the path of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has a big vision for Uttarakhand.

Also Read | What Is a Penny Stock? Risks, Rewards and Other Details About Shares of Companies That Trade at Low Prices.

Citing the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail line project and the Chardham all-weather road project as examples, he said they will strengthen the state's economy by generating job opportunities for locals.

Dhami also spoke highly of policy moves like making an act on the Uniform Civil Code, introducing the country's strictest anti-copying law, a stringent anti-conversion law and the crackdown on land and "love jihad".

"We are the first state in Independent India to bring an act on Uniform Civil Code (UCC). We are going to fully implement it this month. We have introduced the country's strictest anti-copying law and put over 100 paper leak mafia members behind bars," he said.

Speaking in Dehradun's Selaqui, he asked people to make their choice carefully and not waste their votes by voting for rebel candidates who have entered the fray as Independents.

"If you vote for rebels, it means you are wasting your vote. You have to decide whether you would vote for the BJP which abrogated Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir or for the Congress which sympathises with terrorists. You have to decide if you would vote for BJP which honours our soldiers or the Congress which doubts their valour, " Dhami asked.

The chief minister also held a roadshow in Herbertpur in Dehradun district to garner support for party candidates.

Urban local body polls are slated to be held in Uttarakhand on January 23. The counting of votes will take place on January 25.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)