Balrampur (UP), Dec 14 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death by a man from her village in UP's Balrampur on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place when the girl from Samda village, who is in class eight, was riding her bicycle, they said.

They said that she was taken to the hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

According to police, the accused, Dharampal Chauhan (19) has been been arrested, Additional Superintendent of Police Namrata Srivastava said.

A case has been registered based on the complaint of the girl's brother. The body has been sent for post mortem, the officer said.

The reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained and further investigation in the matter is underway, Srivastava said.

