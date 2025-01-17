Bareilly (UP), Jan 17 (PTI) A court here on Friday sentenced five people to life imprisonment for assaulting and trying to kill toll booth employees in 2019.

Sunny, Sumit, Vinod Maurya, Rajat Gangwar and Ankit were sentenced for trying to kill toll booth employees on the Bareilly-Nainital highway in Bhojipura by running a car over them in 2019, District Government Advocate Digambar Singh said.

Additional Sessions Judge (Fast Track Court) Ravi Kumar Diwakar also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on each of the convicts.

While delivering the verdict, the judge said not paying the road tax would weaken the economic condition of the nation and by their act, the convicts challenged the authority of the state government.

Such people who create an atmosphere of fear by committing such incidents in public places are also enemies of the general public, hence such criminals should be given strict punishment, the judge said.

