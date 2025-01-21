Bhadohi (UP), Jan 21 (PTI) A 21-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a friend's wife, making obscene videos and extorting money from her, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident occurred when the victim, a 19-year-old newly married woman, had gone to her maternal home and was bathing on the roof.

Saavan Kumar, her husband's friend, made a video of her and began blackmailing her. He raped her several times and extorted money from her, police said.

Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik said the woman had filed a complaint by giving him an application during the hearing of public grievances on January 2.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered under section 64 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and an investigation was initiated, police said.

The accused was arrested on Monday evening. Further investigation is underway, police added.

