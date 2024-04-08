New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Solar solutions provider Vikram Solar on Monday said it has appointed Narayan Lodha as the Chief Financial Officer.

Lodha's appointment is a testament to our strategic vision for scaling operations and pioneering state-of-the-art solutions in established and emerging markets, particularly in the field of sustainable energy, a company statement said.

Concurrently, it stated that Krishna Kumar Maskara appointed as President – Corporate.

Gyanesh Chaudhary, Chairman & Managing Director (CMD), Vikram Solar said in the statement, "As our Chief Financial Officer, Lodha will helm the financial navigation of our enterprise, masterfully overseeing the vast expanse of financial planning and analysis, budgeting, treasury management, risk assessment, and corporate finance."

