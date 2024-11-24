Kota (Rajasthan) Nov 24 (PTI) A 23-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison after employees of a private finance company sealed her house for loan default in Bundi district, police said on Sunday.

Divya Meena was taken to Maharao Bhim Singh Hospital in Kota after the incident, where she died during treatment late Saturday, they said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for November 24, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The incident took place in Teerath of Keshoraipatan area on Saturday afternoon after employees of Aavas Finanace Limited, accompanied by a police team, sealed her house following a seizure order issued by a local court, a police officer said.

Divya's father, Mahesh Meena, had borrowed Rs 7 lakh from the company in 2021 to construct the house but had fallen behind on loan repayments due to a family crisis, Keshoraipatan Circle Officer Devesh Bharadwaj said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for November 23, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

However, Mahesh had paid 17 installments before defaulting, Bharadwaj said.

According to the CO, the finance company followed legal procedures for the seizure and had informed the borrower in advance after they served them a notice.

Employees arrived at Mahesh's house on Saturday and sealed it in his presence. Divya, who was working in a nearby agricultural field at the time, returned home around 4 pm to find the house sealed, the officer said.

Unable to bear the shock, Divya entered the house through a neighbour's rooftop and consumed poison, that is suspected to be pesticide, he said.

Neighbours and family members took her to the hospital where she died during treatment, he added.

Her father alleged harassment by the finance company and based on his complaint a case has been registered under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act, against the company employee, Arjun Malav and others, the circle officer said.

The body has been handed over to the family members after a postmortem on Sunday, he added.

Police said that Divya's mother had also died by suicide about a year and a half ago, allegedly due to stress over the same loan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)