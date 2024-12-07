New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) A 20-year-old woman was critically injured after being stabbed by her husband in full public view in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area on Saturday evening, police said.

A police officer said the woman, Muskan, was attacked by her husband Raj Kohli and then he fled. The victim was taken to JPC Hospital and later shifted to GTB Hospital.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 7, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"Prima facie it seems to be a fallout of a matrimonial dispute. Legal action in the matter has been initiated and efforts are being made to trace her husband," the officer said.

Further investigation into the case was underway, he said.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, December 7, 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)