Zee Studios and Anil Sharma's epic family saga Vanvaas has captivated audiences with its emotionally charged and heart-touching story. Since its release, the film has been making waves across the country. The rising interest among viewers is evident from the public demand for reinstating theaters, leading to an increase in the number of shows. This week there has been a considerable rise in 25% is shows ultimately making 60% of the business. So, it won't be wrong to say that Vanvaas is experiencing steady growth and has been loved by the audiences. ‘Vanvaas’: Aamir Khan Opens Up About Anil Sharma’s Film, Praises Its Impactful Story and Character Portrayal, Says ‘Really Good’.

Vanvaas is truly touching the hearts of audiences. From its deeply emotional storyline to the fabulous performances by Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma, the film is garnering incredible word-of-mouth appreciation across the board. This growing demand has prompted an increase in the number of shows in theaters starting tomorrow. Interestingly, the film has witnessed a surge in demand on its 15th day, which speaks volumes about the audience's enduring interest. Additionally, the film has recently been released in some heartland regions, further boosting its popularity. ‘Vanvaas’ Review: Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma Deliver an Emotionally Charged Drama That Appeals to All Generations (Watch Video).

'Vanvaas' Reigns the Big Screen Again

Starring Nana Patekar, Utkarsh Sharma, and Simrat Kaur, Vanvaas is written, produced and directed by Anil Sharma and released worldwide by Zee Studios. The film released in the theaters on 20th December 2024.