Pranavi Set for Pro Debut, Vani Looks to Regaining Form

Chennai, Feb 11 (PTI) Young Pranavi Urs will make her debut as a professional in the third leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour here on Wednesday, a month after winning the second leg as an amateur.

The Rs 8 lakhs third leg tees off at the Par-72 TNGF Cosmo Golf Course here with Pranavi among the strong contenders. Her main rivals will be Vani Kapoor, Ananya Datar, Amandeep Drall and young amateur Sneha Singh.

Pranavi has been having a great season. She finished second behind winner Ridhima Dilawari in the first leg and then won the second leg.

Pranavi has won more than once as an amateur and will now look forward to her maiden success as a professional.

Vani, who has not won on the domestic Tour since the opening leg of the 2018 season, has in the past two years been playing more on the international circuit.

However, the 2019 season didn't turn out to be too good for her. Having missed her card through the LET Q-School recently, she will be looking to get back to winning ways and try to recapture her form.

Ananya Datar took home the winner's cheque in the second leg despite finishing behind Pranavi, who was then an amateur.

Amandeep Drall, who also failed to qualify in the LET Q-School Final stage last month, will be looking for some gains at home.

Amateur Sneha Singh, who has already won once on the Hero WPGT last year, will be hoping to make a mark once again.

Meanwhile, some of the other top Indian stars are busy in Australia, where they will play in the two LET events.

Diksha Dagar, Ridhima Dilawari and Astha Madan will be playing in Australia over the next few weeks at the Australian Ladies Classic Bonville and the New South Wales Open.

