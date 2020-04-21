Rajasthan COVID-19 Count Reaches 1576 with 98 New Cases

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 21 (ANI): Rajasthan on Monday reported 98 coronavirus positive cases, taking the state tally to 1576.Out of 98 coronavirus cases, 50 cases were reported from Jaipur, 32 from Jodhpur and 7 from Kota. Meanwhile, with one person each succumbing to the infection in Nagaur and Kota, the total death count due to the virus stood at 25, as per the State Health Department.As per the cumulative count of coronavirus cases in the State, the highest number of people infected by the disease were from Jaipur at 585 followed by Jodhpur (260), Kota (106) and Bharatpur (102).The total number of samples collected for coronavirus testing are 56,332.Meanwhile, on day 1 of the modified lockdown period in which few relaxations have been given amid the second phase of lockdown, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot appealed to people to remain in their homes to prevent the spread of coronavirus."As we enter Modified Lockdown in Rajasthan from today, my appeal to all is kindly continue to remain inside your homes and avoid going out. Lockdown rules remain in place for citizens. The decision to ease restrictions is for starting economic activities in a limited and phased manner," Gehlot tweeted.In another tweet, he said, "Corona remains a threat and the fight is on. Wearing a mask is mandatory for everybody when you are outside. Strictly maintain Social Distancing. Keep washing your hands frequently. Please do not spit on roads. We need to take all precautions." (ANI)

